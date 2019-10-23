Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:47 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 86,500
22K ------------ 86,300
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 74,160
GOLD 22 K--------- 73,988
GOLD 21 K--------- 73,903