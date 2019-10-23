Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 86,500

22K ------------ 86,300

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 74,160

GOLD 22 K--------- 73,988

GOLD 21 K--------- 73,903