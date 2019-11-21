Market rates of bullion in twin cities

(@imziishan)

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 85,300

22K ------------ 85,100

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 73,131

GOLD 22 K--------- 72,960

GOLD 21 K--------- 72,874