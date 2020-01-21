Market rates of Gold in twin cities 21 Jan 2020

(@imziishan)

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 89000

22K ------------ 88800

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K-------- 76,303

GOLD 22 K--------- 76132

GOLD 21 K--------- 76046