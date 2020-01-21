UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Market Rates Of Gold In Twin Cities 21 Jan 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:54 PM

Market rates of Gold in twin cities 21 Jan 2020

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 89000

22K ------------ 88800

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K-------- 76,303

GOLD 22 K--------- 76132

GOLD 21 K--------- 76046

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Bullion Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

41 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

41 minutes ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

56 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

1 hour ago

Suspected Russian 'plumber' spies found in Davos i ..

2 minutes ago

Trials for selection of male football players begi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.