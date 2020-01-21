Market Rates Of Gold In Twin Cities 21 Jan 2020
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:54 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 89000
22K ------------ 88800
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 76,303
GOLD 22 K--------- 76132
GOLD 21 K--------- 76046