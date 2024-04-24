Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed at SCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Massive financial and administrative irregularities have been found at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), resulting in suspension of secretary general of the chamber Sajjad Aziz with recovery of Rs5 million from deputy secretary of visa section Amjad Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Massive financial and administrative irregularities have been found at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), resulting in suspension of secretary general of the chamber Sajjad Aziz with recovery of Rs5 million from deputy secretary of visa section Amjad Ali.

Besides suspension of deputy secretary Abdul Nasir for involvement in the scam, other necessary measures were also taken for further process, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

President of SCCI Fuad Ishaq unearthed a massive financial scandal at the chamber level and took prompt action by suspending the secretary general Sajjad Aziz following the decision of the executive committee of the chamber.

In the aftermath of this major scam, a high-level inquiry committee was constituted headed by the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq.

Other members of the probe body include vice president of the chamber Ejaz Khan Afridi, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Haji Muhammad Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, former vice president Inayat Khan.

The inquiry committee conducted a thorough investigation into the financial and administrative irregularities at the chamber level.

According to the details, an emergent meeting of the executive committee of the SCCI was also held under the supervision of Fuad Ishaq.

The meeting was attended by the chamber’s senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, executive members Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, Syed Minhajuddin, Farhad Asfandyar, Naeem Qasmi, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Affaf Ali Khan, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Javed AHmad Khan, Muhammad Ismail Safi, Monawar Khurshid, Kashif Amin, Qurtul Ain.

Leader of the businessman forum former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, former presidents Riaz Arshad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Sherbaz Bilour, former vice president Inayat Khan, and trader’ leader Shaukat Khan and Haji Amanullah Mohmand, Nadeem Rauf participated in the meeting as observer.

Fuad Ishaq, the head of the probe committee and president of the SCCI in the executive body meeting presented an initial probe report regarding financial irregularities and informed the house about the recovery into the scam.

During the meeting, members of the executive committee and other participants gave full authority to President Fuad Ishaq and other members of the inquiry committee to carry out a complete scrutiny of all the matters and make recovery from involved persons. Apart from that, the executive committee has given powers to the inquiry committee to take legal actions and termination from services.

On the occasion, the executive committee unanimously announced to award gold medals to President Fuad Ishaq, senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi for this major success.

APP/vak/