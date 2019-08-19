Medvedev Stresses Need to Prevent Situations Similar to Druzhba Oil Pipeline Incident

Since the incident in which chlorides-contaminated Russian oil got into the Druzhba pipeline has resulted both in material and reputational losses for the country, everything should be done to prevent similar situations, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Since the incident in which chlorides-contaminated Russian oil got into the Druzhba pipeline has resulted both in material and reputational losses for the country, everything should be done to prevent similar situations, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

"Everything should be done to prevent similar failures and similar incidents as they ...

result both in reputational and material losses for our country," Medvedev said during his meeting with Transneft President Nikolay Tokarev.

Meanwhile, Tokarev noted that Transneft was discussing with its partners compensating the damage done by the incident.

"We and our partners are discussing matters related to compensation that we will have to provide over the inflicted damage ... We maintain close contact with the Energy Ministry and the office of [Russian Deputy Prime Minister] Dmitry Kozak on the matter," Tokarev said.