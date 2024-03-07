Open Menu

Minimum Nisab Set At Rs 135,179 For Zakat Deduction

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Minimum Nisab set at Rs 135,179 for Zakat deduction

In continuation of its efforts to facilitate Zakat collection and distribution in accordance with Islamic principles, the government has announced the Nisab-i-Zakat for the Zakat Year 1444-45 A.H

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) In continuation of its efforts to facilitate Zakat collection and distribution in accordance with Islamic principles, the government has announced the Nisab-i-Zakat for the Zakat Year 1444-45 A.H.

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) notified the new Nisab at Rs. 135,179.

According to the notification, the Zakat would be deduced from Saving Bank Accounts, Profit and Loss Sharing Accounts, and other similar accounts.

According to the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980, no deduction of Zakat at source shall be made if the balance in the specified accounts is less than Rs 135,179 on the first day of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1445 A.H.

The 'Deduction Date' for Zakat, likely to fall on 12th or 13th March 2024, subject to the sighting of the moon.

On this day, Zakat will be deducted from accounts holding a credit balance equal to or exceeding Rs 135,179.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank March From Government Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House atta ..

ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case

7 minutes ago
 PAC organized divisional level painting competitio ..

PAC organized divisional level painting competitions

7 minutes ago
 77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

7 minutes ago
 Police to ensure security during Ramadan

Police to ensure security during Ramadan

7 minutes ago
 PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

14 minutes ago
 NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ra ..

NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan

14 minutes ago
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

14 minutes ago
 Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaar ..

Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars

14 minutes ago
 Dacoit held after shootout

Dacoit held after shootout

14 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares rebound at open

Tokyo shares rebound at open

25 minutes ago
 Traders asked to inform about their stocks

Traders asked to inform about their stocks

25 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects

Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business