Minimum Nisab Set At Rs 135,179 For Zakat Deduction
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 06:01 PM
In continuation of its efforts to facilitate Zakat collection and distribution in accordance with Islamic principles, the government has announced the Nisab-i-Zakat for the Zakat Year 1444-45 A.H
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) In continuation of its efforts to facilitate Zakat collection and distribution in accordance with Islamic principles, the government has announced the Nisab-i-Zakat for the Zakat Year 1444-45 A.H.
The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) notified the new Nisab at Rs. 135,179.
According to the notification, the Zakat would be deduced from Saving Bank Accounts, Profit and Loss Sharing Accounts, and other similar accounts.
According to the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980, no deduction of Zakat at source shall be made if the balance in the specified accounts is less than Rs 135,179 on the first day of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1445 A.H.
The 'Deduction Date' for Zakat, likely to fall on 12th or 13th March 2024, subject to the sighting of the moon.
On this day, Zakat will be deducted from accounts holding a credit balance equal to or exceeding Rs 135,179.
Recent Stories
ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case
PAC organized divisional level painting competitions
77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
Police to ensure security during Ramadan
PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries
NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents
Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars
Dacoit held after shootout
Tokyo shares rebound at open
Traders asked to inform about their stocks
Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo shares rebound at open25 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 53 points1 hour ago
-
Poster competition held to promote financial literacy among citizens16 minutes ago
-
SCCI, Rizq Trust sign MoU to combat Food Insecurity16 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's forex reserves falls slightly to 144 bln USD in February14 minutes ago
-
SECP notifies amendments in CRCs Rules 201914 minutes ago
-
Meher appointed as Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,750 per tola to Rs 228,1504 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Markets struggle ahead of key US jobs data12 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 March 20247 minutes ago