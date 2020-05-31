Minister discusses poultry sector problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Main Aslam lqbal on Sunday held a meeting with representatives of the Poultry Association to discuss chicken prices as well as problems being faced by the poultry sector.

During the meeting, the minister expressed concern over sale of chicken on above fixed price and said the poultry association did not fulfill its commitment. He said: "We will protect interest of the common man at any cost." On this occasion, the chairman Poultry Association said the poultry industry was facing crisis like situationas their production cost had increased.

The meeting decided to make a mechanism to safeguard interest of consumers.