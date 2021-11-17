UrduPoint.com

Mobile Phone Imports Increase 15% To $644 Mln In 4 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:06 PM

The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 15.54 percent during the first four months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the US $644.673 million during July-October (2021-22) as compared to the imports of US $557.961 million during July-October (2020-21), showing growth of 15.54 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 130.08 percent in October 2021, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during October 2021 were recorded at the US $149.713 million against the imports of US $65.

069 million in October 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed a decrease of 28.37 percent during October 2021, as compared to the imports of US $209.013 million during September 2021, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports surged by 24.94 during the first four month of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at $9.462 billion against the exports of $7.573 billion during July-October (2020-21).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 65.40 percent by growing from $15.176 billion last year to $25.101 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.

