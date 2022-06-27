MOIP organizes debate competition on "Enhancing Productivity for Globally Competitive Pakistan"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO), Ministry of Industries and Production (MOIP) organized a one-day debate competition event on "Enhancing Productivity for Globally Competitive Pakistan" at Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) university of engineering and technology, Karachi.

Under Sustainable National Productivity (SNP) Projects, the purpose of this event was to create awareness among the students and faculty to think about "productivity" and how it can help Pakistan become competitive in global marketplace, said a press release issued here.

The debate competitions were held and prize money was conferred upon the winners in both categories.

Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chancellor, NED University, remarked in the opening ceremony that the students and faculty have a new avenue to think about, and set forth new goals to become more productive in their professional and academic settings.

He appreciated NPO for organizing debate competition on such an important issue which potentially can steer the socio-economic development in Pakistan.

Musa Hassan, DGM NPO informed the audience that productivity is linked with every sector of economy, be it industry, agriculture, education or technology.

Improving sustainable productivity is a key to overcome Pakistan's economic challenges and NPO is putting its best efforts to disseminate the information on tools and techniques of improving productivity in Pakistan.

Poster and Debate competitions, productivity walks, seminars and awareness sessions are being conducted all across the country to bring attention and create awareness among general public, academia and industrial workforce on this issue.

He appreciated the NED University for providing a platform to the students to discuss various aspects of importance of productivity for globally competitive Pakistan. Sohail Ahmed, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production also addressed with the audience and appreciate the efforts of NPO and the support of NED University for the said competition.

After the poster and debate competition, the prizes were distributed among the winners the both category of the competition. A large number of student audience and faculty from various departments of NED attended the event. The NED faculty appreciated NPO for sponsoring the event and further desired NPO to organize awareness session on productivity at their campus so that experts from this field could further enlighten them on using the practical tools for improving productivity at their institution.