Mongolia Exports 90,000 Tons Of Coal To China In March

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:40 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :) Mongolia exported some 90,000 tons of coal to China in March, the Mongolian Customs General Administration (MCGA) said Thursday.

The coal exports were transported to China via four border points, namely Gashuunsukhait, Zamiin-Uud, Shiveekhuren and Khangi, the MCGA said in a statement.

The country resumed exporting coal to China in mid-March after a halt beginning Feb. 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are now working to reopen four more border points, namely Bichigt, Bayankhoshuu, Burgastai and Bulgan in order to increase exports," Yondonsuren Jargalsaikhan, a transport ministry official, told Xinhua.

Mongolia has also resumed the export of other mining products including copper concentrates and iron ores to China, according to the official.

