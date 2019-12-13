UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes To Settle All Differences On Road Maps With Belarus By December 20

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Hopes to Settle All Differences on Road Maps With Belarus by December 20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russia and Belarus are working actively on removing their differences on the integration road maps, since both sides want to settle all the remaining points of concern, including those related to gas, by the meeting of the countries' leaders on December 20, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Friday.

"The government is working actively on the remaining road maps, the number of differences has been decreased significantly, as well as the number of the problematic road maps.

We hope that all the issues will be settled by December 20, when the next meeting between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko will be held ... Both sides are showing interest," Rudenko said on the sidelines of a Valdai Discussion Club event.

Rudenko added that Russia and Belarus wanted to sign all the documents as a single set, when asked whether it is possible to return to the gas matter later if no agreement on this is reached by December 20.

