MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Moscow has expressed concerns about the worsening economic and social situation in Lebanon following the resignation of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Hariri announced the decision on Thursday after his meeting with President Michel Aoun who denied once again his proposed composition of the cabinet. The move came after nine-month-long negotiations to form a new government broke down.

"It is a source of concern that during this period, the difficult social and economic situation in the country has only deteriorated," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow considers the stable and effective functioning of all branches of government and state institutions to be a prerequisite for ensuring the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, the diplomat said.

"We call for solving all outstanding issues of the domestic political agenda by the Lebanese themselves within the legal framework, through a dialogue and a broad national consensus, without outside interference. We consider counterproductive the attempts of some external forces to stimulate purely internal political processes by threatening to use sanctions," Zakharova added.

Lebanon has long been mired in a major political crisis, exacerbated by the worst financial and economic gridlock in many years. The turmoil triggered mass demonstrations in October 2019, which have since ousted two governments.