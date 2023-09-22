Mutation deed of FBR land handed over to buyers

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad on Friday met Sohail Ilahi, CEO Kiran Builders & Developers (Pvt) Limited and handed over the mutation deed of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) land situated in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad on Friday met Sohail Ilahi, CEO Kiran Builders & Developers (Pvt) Limited and handed over the mutation deed of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) land situated in Faisalabad.

The land measuring 15 Kanals was auctioned by Privatisation Commission in September 2020, on behalf of the Federal Board of Revenue (Custom Department), while the full payment was made in February 2021, said a press release.

The transaction faced legal issues from Government of Punjab and land could not be transferred to the successful buyer.

Privatisation Commisssion made persistent efforts to resolve the bottlenecks and obtain necessary No Objection Certificates (NoCs) from the Board of Revenue Punjab. Due to the personal efforts of the Minister for Privatisation, the land was successfully mutated on September 20, 2023, it added.

The buyer expressed his gratitude to the Privatisation Commission, particularly to the Federal Minister and the Secretary, for their personal efforts.

He further said that such proactive measures by the Privatisation Commission enhanced the confidence.