Myanmar Mulls Joining BRICS Development Bank - Central Bank Chief

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Myanmar is considering joining the New Development Bank, established in 2015 by BRICS countries, Myanmar Central Bank Governor Than Than Swe told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Myanmar also supports the dedollarization efforts and own currency initiative promoted by the members of the organization, in particular, by Russia, Than Than Swe said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The governor added that further cooperation between Russia and Myanmar will directly impact the bilateral trade, in particular, by supporting it and increasing its volume.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.