UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Mulls Joining BRICS Development Bank - Central Bank Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Myanmar Mulls Joining BRICS Development Bank - Central Bank Chief

Myanmar is considering joining the New Development Bank, established in 2015 by BRICS countries, Myanmar Central Bank Governor Than Than Swe told Sputnik on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Myanmar is considering joining the New Development Bank, established in 2015 by BRICS countries, Myanmar Central Bank Governor Than Than Swe told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Myanmar also supports the dedollarization efforts and own currency initiative promoted by the members of the organization, in particular, by Russia, Than Than Swe said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The governor added that further cooperation between Russia and Myanmar will directly impact the bilateral trade, in particular, by supporting it and increasing its volume.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Russia Bank St. Petersburg Myanmar June 2015 Media Event From

Recent Stories

US Senators Officially Introduce Bill to Seize, Tr ..

US Senators Officially Introduce Bill to Seize, Transfers Russian Assets to Ukra ..

12 seconds ago
 Shazia Marri for int'l collaborations to protect v ..

Shazia Marri for int'l collaborations to protect vulnerable segments from climat ..

13 seconds ago
 Afreximbank Says Trade Between Russia, Africa Grow ..

Afreximbank Says Trade Between Russia, Africa Growing, Represents 1% of Trade in ..

15 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & ener ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance trade & energy cooperation, start Islamaba ..

16 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs IGP to re ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs IGP to re-submit answer in Mazari arres ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Wounds Head of Ukraine's Intelligence Budan ..

Russia Wounds Head of Ukraine's Intelligence Budanov During Military Strike - So ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.