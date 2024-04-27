US Stocks Rebound On Tech Earnings, London Hits New Record
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Buoyant big tech earnings lifted US stocks on Friday while London scaled another peak as investors tracked a series of takeover bids for UK companies
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Buoyant big tech earnings lifted US stocks on Friday while London scaled another peak as investors tracked a series of takeover bids for UK companies.
The tech heavy Nasdaq led the way on Wall Street, adding more than two percent as traders shrugged off official data showing that a key measure of inflation favored by the US Federal Reserve had accelerated in March.
The broader-based S&P added 1.0 percent while the Dow was 0.4 percent in the green as major European indices also rose.
The markets had fallen on Thursday over concerns about spending at Facebook owner Meta and slower-than-expected US economic growth in the first quarter.
But the mood changed after Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet released forecast-beating earnings after markets closed on Thursday, soothing worries that a tech-fueled global markets rally might have been overdone.
Shares in Alphabet, which had announced a dividend and the authorization of $70 billion in share buybacks, charged 10 percent higher in Friday's session.
Microsoft rose 1.8 percent after reporting a 20-percent jump in quarterly profits to $21.9 billion.
"What a difference a day makes, or even five minutes," said David Morrison, analyst at Trade Nation.
Investors were also digesting the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which rose more than expected at an annual rate of 2.7 percent in March after reaching 2.5 percent in February.
That figure pushes back the chances of interest rate cuts this summer. The Fed holds a policy meeting next week.
"The latest PCE report reiterates that it's too early for a victory lap" in the fight against inflation, said eToro analyst Bret Kenwell.
- London record highs -
In Europe, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index crowned a week which saw it advance three percent with a new record high close of 8,139.83 points. A 0.8 advance for the day left it just off a fresh intraday record of 8,146.79.
Frankfurt added 1.4 percent and Paris 0.9 percent.
Shares in British multinational mining company Anglo American rose more than two percent after falling earlier in the day following the company's rejection of a nearly $39 billion offer from Australian rival BHP.
Anglo American on Friday dismissed the bid as "highly unattractive" and "opportunistic."
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace said it had accepted a $5.
3-billion takeover offer from US private equity firm Thoma Bravo, sending its share price shooting higher.
"What a fantastic week for the FTSE 100. We've had new record highs, yet more takeover action, and everyone is talking about UK stocks in a positive way," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"The bidding bonanza for UK-listed firms goes on, and this is acting as a constant reminder to global investors that, even with the FTSE 100 at a record high, UK stocks look cheap compared to their US cousins," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
In Asia, major equity markets rose, while the yen hit a fresh 34-year low after the Bank of Japan stood pat on interest rates, a month after raising them for the first time in 17 years.
The unit broke 157 to the dollar on Friday, fueling fresh speculation of an intervention after several officials suggested readiness to support it.
- Key figures around 2030 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 38,239.66 (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 1.0 percent at 5,099.96 (close)
New York - Nasdaq: UP 2.0 percent at 15,927.90 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 8,139.83 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 8,088.24 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.4 percent at 18,161.01 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.4 percent at 5,006.85 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 37,934.76 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.1 percent at 17,651.15 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.2 percent at 3,088.64 (close)
Dollar/yen: UP at 157.89 yen from 155.65 yen on Thursday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0699 from $1.0730
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2496 from $1.2514
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.60 pence from 85.74 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $89.50 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $83.85 per barrel
burs-jmb/tjj
Dow
Meta
MICROSOFT
Alphabet Inc.
ANGLO AMERICAN
Darktrace
INDEX CORP.
Recent Stories
US diplomats take part in cricketing activity at Kinnaird College ground
Young maid burnt to death
Commissioner holds meeting on new roti/naan rates, dengue
Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' attack
Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue
New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Business community demands reduction in interest rate
MoU between AUP, Pak-Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI urges PM to halt implementation of SRO 350(I)/20242 hours ago
-
Business community demands reduction in interest rate21 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy urges Pakistani banks to open branches in Addis Ababa3 hours ago
-
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons3 hours ago
-
SECP grants license to ever first Study Now Pay Later digital platform3 hours ago
-
Minister condemns unilateral urea fertilizer price hike4 hours ago
-
Turkmenistan to complete TAPI energy project with regional countries5 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.600 per tola to Rs244,4005 hours ago
-
Electric fans' export increase 4.75% to $19.760 mln in nine months5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 202410 hours ago
-
Finance minister reviews progress on FBR digitalization20 hours ago