UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naftogaz To Persist With Arbitration Demands In Disputes With Gazprom - Executive Director

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:20 AM

Naftogaz to Persist With Arbitration Demands in Disputes With Gazprom - Executive Director

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz will not give up its demands of compensation in the ongoing disputes with Russia's Gazprom, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said after talks were held with the Russian side in Paris, at the Normandy Four summit.

"We are not invalidating anything. On the contrary, we have reasonably explained why our position on the need to carry out arbitrations is legal and why the decisions of the arbitrations are final and binding," Vitrenko told reporters, as broadcast on the Ukrainian "Nash" tv channel.

Last week, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said that Kiev would not withdraw its lawsuits against Russia's Gazprom lodged in international arbitration courts unless it could agree a gas transit and delivery deal with Russia.

Ukraine's Naftogaz said in November that it was ready to consider Gazprom's proposals on return of $3 billion Dollars in debt and discuss compensation so that Kiev would not proceed with an additional $12.2 billion lawsuit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Paris Kiev November Gas TV Billion

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

55 minutes ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

2 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

3 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.