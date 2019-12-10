Naftogaz to Persist With Arbitration Demands in Disputes With Gazprom - Executive Director

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz will not give up its demands of compensation in the ongoing disputes with Russia's Gazprom, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said after talks were held with the Russian side in Paris, at the Normandy Four summit.

"We are not invalidating anything. On the contrary, we have reasonably explained why our position on the need to carry out arbitrations is legal and why the decisions of the arbitrations are final and binding," Vitrenko told reporters, as broadcast on the Ukrainian "Nash" tv channel.

Last week, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said that Kiev would not withdraw its lawsuits against Russia's Gazprom lodged in international arbitration courts unless it could agree a gas transit and delivery deal with Russia.

Ukraine's Naftogaz said in November that it was ready to consider Gazprom's proposals on return of $3 billion Dollars in debt and discuss compensation so that Kiev would not proceed with an additional $12.2 billion lawsuit.