Naveed Qamar Kicks Off Pakistan's Biggest Texpo In Johannesburg

Published November 29, 2022

Naveed Qamar kicks off Pakistan's biggest Texpo in Johannesburg

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, on Tuesday started a three-day Pakistan's biggest Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference (PADTC) and Single County Exhibition (SCE) at Johannesburg, South Africa

Representatives from the 16 South African Development Countries (SADC) and businessmen participated in the trade conference, whereas around 225 exhibitors and 130 Pakistani companies represented 20 major sectors in the conference, says a message received here.

Addressing the Texpo, Syed Naveed Qamar highlighted the importance of the Texpo in promoting trade and its potential to diversify the Pakistani and African country's economies.

He said that the event was significant in promoting the strong ties between Pakistan and African Countries.

The minister expressed confidence that the event would provide an opportunity for Pakistani exporters to showcase their products and services to the African market, which would be beneficial for both sides.

He also urged Pakistani exporters to take advantage of the platform by introducing their products and services to the African market.

The minister also commended the role of the South African government in facilitating the event and its commitment to promoting trade and investment between the countries.

Joint ventures, promotion of linkages with regulatory authorities, and establishment of banking channels were top priorities, said Naveed Qamar.

He also thanked them for their support and cooperation in organizing the event.

The minister said that the event was an important step towards strengthening the economic ties between Pakistan and African countries and that he was confident that the event would be successful in its aim of promoting Pakistan's exports.

Later, the minister also held a press conference accompanied by Small business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Madagascar Minister for Crafts Sophie Ratsiraka.

