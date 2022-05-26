UrduPoint.com

Netherlands, A Key Investor In Various Sectors Of Pakistan: Commerce Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Netherlands, a key investor in various sectors of Pakistan: Commerce Minister

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar, on Thursday said the Netherlands is the second largest trade partner of Pakistan in European Union (EU) and a key investor in various sectors of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar, on Thursday said the Netherlands is the second largest trade partner of Pakistan in European Union (EU) and a key investor in various sectors of the country.

He emphasised that strong trade and investment cooperation were important components of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations, said a press release issued here.

While visiting the Hague, the minister held meetings with the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) stakeholders including Dutch officials, businesses, trade bodies and civil society organisations.

The minister met Paul Huijts, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands.

He underscored that Pakistan and the Netherlands enjoyed excellent relations, which were based on mutual respect, trust and common interests.

Naveed Qamar highlighted that the GSP Plus was an excellent template and a success story of mutually beneficial cooperation, as Pakistan's export to the Netherlands increased by 103 percent and the Netherlands' exports to Pakistan grew by 107 percent, since the inception of the scheme in 2014.

He expressed the hope that the new GSP Plus regulation would continue to focus on its central tenets of supporting sustainable development, poverty alleviation and good governance in the beneficiary countries.

Both sides appreciated the consistently growing economic relations between the two countries.

The Secretary General appreciated the positive trajectory in the overall bilateral relations, including substantial growth in bilateral trade.

Huijts thanked Pakistan for its support and facilitation for the Netherlands' evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

Later, Naveed Qamar addressed a seminar on Trade and Investment opportunities and compliance regime in Pakistan, which was attended by Dutch businesses, investors, trade associations, Civil Society / Non-Governmental Organisations and the Netherlands-based Pakistani companies importing from Pakistan.

He apprised the audience of key achievements made in implementing GSP Plus requirements.

He also spoke broadly about the trade and investment opportunities and possible avenues for collaboration between the Dutch and Pakistani businesses.

He invited the Dutch companies to explore business opportunities in Pakistan in agriculture, dairy, water management, maritime and clean energy.

At conclusion of the visit, the minister interacted with Pakistani media and shared the details of his meetings and engagements at the Hague.

The minister will also be visiting other EU capitals like Paris and Berlin where he is expected to meet his counterpart and representatives of business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exports Business Water Civil Society Agriculture European Union Visit Paris Berlin Netherlands Commerce Media From

Recent Stories

Russia's Plan to Produce 140Mln Tons of LNG Yearly ..

Russia's Plan to Produce 140Mln Tons of LNG Yearly By 2035 Unchanged - Official

few seconds
 US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro's Governmen ..

US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro's Government to Summit of Americas - Offi ..

2 seconds ago
 Russia to Offer Instrument for Payments to All Hol ..

Russia to Offer Instrument for Payments to All Holders of Public Debt - Siluanov

3 seconds ago
 DC assures pragmatic steps to end child labour

DC assures pragmatic steps to end child labour

5 seconds ago
 Pakistan out of World Cup race after 2-3 defeat ag ..

Pakistan out of World Cup race after 2-3 defeat against Japan

2 minutes ago
 Rwp police arrest two POs involved in terrorism

Rwp police arrest two POs involved in terrorism

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.