Norwegian Prime Minister Says Oslo Supplies Berlin With As Much Gas As Possible

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Monday that Norway is supplying Germany with all the gas it can spare.

"I believe that Norway supplies all the gas to Germany that it can ...

For many years there has been extensive energy cooperation between Norway and Germany," Store said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following a meeting with leaders of the Scandinavian countries.

Earlier in the day, the German Federal Network Agency said that the filling level of the German gas storage facilities has exceeded 76%.

In June, Germany adopted legislative amendments that oblige gas storage operators to fill facilities by 75% by September, 85% by October, and 95% by November.

