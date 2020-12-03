UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novak Expressed Hope For OPEC+ Making Reasonable Decision On Future Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

Novak Expressed Hope for OPEC+ Making Reasonable Decision on Future Cooperation

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Thursday expressed hope at the OPEC+ meeting that the alliance would make a reasonable and thoughtful decision on future oil cuts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Thursday expressed hope at the OPEC+ meeting that the alliance would make a reasonable and thoughtful decision on future oil cuts.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ energy ministers started their meeting, which was postponed from Tuesday amid the differences within the alliance on the future oil cuts. The ministers now have to decide whether to extend the existing cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day or ease the oil output cuts to 5.

8 million barrels per day starting from January 1.

"We all understand that the gaze of the whole world is directed towards us today. This responsibility is already painfully familiar to us, and I am more than sure that we will make an informed, balanced decision regarding the parameters of our cooperation," Novak said.

2020 has proved to be a big challenge to the energy industry and OPEC+ is able to alleviate the crisis by making a right decision, the deputy prime minister stressed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Oil Alliance January All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

37 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

37 minutes ago

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup: Day 3

2 minutes ago

Wheelchair handball match played

2 minutes ago

FIA launches probe into fiery Grosjean crash at Ba ..

2 minutes ago

Car Bomb in Afghanistan's Paktia Kills 3, Injures ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.