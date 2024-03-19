Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On ‘Industrial Automation' Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

NPO to organize webinar on ‘Industrial Automation' tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Industrial Automation on March 20 (Wednesday) tomorrow.

Industrial automation involves the integration of electronic, mechanical and software systems to create a more intelligent and autonomous production environment, which is of great benefit to any industry, regardless of the sector in which it operates, said an NPO document shared here on Tuesday.

The objectives of the workshop include increasing efficiency, productivity, accuracy, and quality in production while reducing human intervention in repetitive and routine tasks, and costing.

The workshop will provide information about industrial revolutions, manual industrial practices merits and demerits, industrial automation techniques, intelligent manufacturing, industry 4.0, 5.0, 6.0; climate change, techniques to shift from manual industrial operations to automation, and scale-up for minimal bulk production variation techniques.

The webinar is designed for CEOs, directors, investors, senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

March From Industry NPO

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

32 minutes ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

1 hour ago
 Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

4 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

13 hours ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

13 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

13 hours ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

13 hours ago
 FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business