NPO To Organize Webinar On ‘Industrial Automation' Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Industrial Automation on March 20 (Wednesday) tomorrow.
Industrial automation involves the integration of electronic, mechanical and software systems to create a more intelligent and autonomous production environment, which is of great benefit to any industry, regardless of the sector in which it operates, said an NPO document shared here on Tuesday.
The objectives of the workshop include increasing efficiency, productivity, accuracy, and quality in production while reducing human intervention in repetitive and routine tasks, and costing.
The workshop will provide information about industrial revolutions, manual industrial practices merits and demerits, industrial automation techniques, intelligent manufacturing, industry 4.0, 5.0, 6.0; climate change, techniques to shift from manual industrial operations to automation, and scale-up for minimal bulk production variation techniques.
The webinar is designed for CEOs, directors, investors, senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.
