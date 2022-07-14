NPO to organize webinar on 'Managing & Influencing Change'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on ' Managing & Influencing Change ' on July 21.

The webinar would provide information about "what is change, what is change management, how we induce change and principles of change management", according to NPO document.

It would also highlight typical resistance to change and mitigation, logical stages of change process, and practical approach to make change accepted and owned at each level in the organization.

The programme has been designed for senior managers, assistant managers, team leaders, change champions and all those professionals who want to learn the art of influencing change.