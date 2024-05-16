Govt Announce To Decrease In Petrol By Rs 15.39, HSD By Rs 7.88 Per Liter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The government on Wednesday announced a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs 15.39 and high speed diesel by Rs 7.88 per liter.
The new price of Petrol is Rs 273.10 and the price of high speed diesel is Rs 274.08 per liter.
The prices of Petroleum products have seen a decreasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market.
The prices of Motor Spirit & HSD for the next fortnight, starting from 16th May, 2024.
