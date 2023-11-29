NPO to organize webinar on solar system for electricity generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a Webinar on 'Solar System for Electricity Generation' on December 05 (Wednesday).

"Energy growth is directly linked to the well-being and prosperity of a country and in Pakistan, the economy is mainly reliant on the electricity being produced by conventional energy resources such as coal, oil, and natural gas," according to an NPO document shared here.

"Given adequate support, renewable energy technologies can meet the growing demand at lower prices than those usually forecast for conventional energy. Renewable energy technologies like solar, wind, bio, hydro, ocean and hydrogen are clean sources of energy; that have a much lower environmental impact than conventional energy technologies," it added.

The workshop will provide information about renewable energy, solar energy, basic concepts of electricity, photovoltaic (PV) modules and their new models, PV system components, type and application of PV systems, basics of PV system sizing for the domestic sector, financial benefit analysis and financing options, ON grid, OFF grid, ONGRID hybrid & net metering, and Battery selection.

The webinar has been designed for professionals with a technical/engineering background, teaching staff/ students with an interest in clean energy technologies, independent consultants, and people who are planning to install renewable energy systems for their own use.