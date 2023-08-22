OIC delegation commends protection of multi-ethnic culture in Xinjiang: Wang Wenbin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):A delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) who recently visited Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, spoke highly of China's economic and social progress and commended the Chinese government for its strong commitment to protecting the multi-ethnic culture there, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

The member of the delegation noted the success of China's people-centered governance in Xinjiang, including the effective counter-terrorism and de-radicalization policy, which has brought peace and happiness to people of all ethnic backgrounds in Xinjiang, he said during his regular briefing.

From August 16 to 21, the delegation from the OIC visited China and made a trip to Xinjiang at the invitation of the Chinese side. The delegation comprised representatives from 23 countries and two OIC Assistant Secretaries-General.

The spokesperson said that during its stay in Beijing, the delegation held meetings with officials from departments including the Foreign Ministry and the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and held exchanges with the China Islamic Association.

During its trip to Xinjiang, the delegation met with member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) Ma Xingrui and Deputy Party Secretary and Chairman of the government of the XUAR Erkin Tuniyaz, he added.

He said that the delegation traveled to Urumqi, Kashgar, the Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture and Changji, where they saw an exhibition on counter-terrorism and de-radicalization and visited the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, the ancient city of Kashgar and projects of green development and rural revitalization. They also visited Uyghur families and religious figures and prayed together with local Muslims at a mosque.

The OIC delegation's objective and just observations prove once again that people can tell right from wrong. A handful of countries' scheme to manipulate Xinjiang-related issues and smear China will not succeed.

"We welcome more friends from around the world to visit Xinjiang and see for themselves the peace, dynamism, harmony and freedom in Xinjiang," he added.