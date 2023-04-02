Oil Exports From Iraqi Kurdistan Could Resume on Tuesday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan may resume on April 4, the Federal government of Iraq and the authorities of the autonomous region are close to concluding a relevant agreement, the Kurdish-led Rudaw broadcaster reports citing sources.

Negotiations between the government and the autonomous authorities are ongoing, and the agreement itself could be announced early next week, according to an informed source.

The agreement will allow both sides to jointly manage oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan. The oil exports could resume as early as Tuesday, April 4, Rudaw said on Saturday.

The proceeds from the sale of oil will be kept in an account that will be managed by the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan under the supervision of Baghdad.