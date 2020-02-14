UrduPoint.com
Oil Transit Through Belarus Underway As Planned - Russia's Transneft

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Oil transit through Belarus is being carried out in accordance with the plan, Igor Demin, the spokesman of Russia's oil transport company Transneft, told reporters on Friday after Minsk's threats to pump out transit oil for its own needs.

"Oil transit through Belarus is underway as planned," Demin said.

Earlier on Friday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country had so far received only a quarter of the monthly supply envisioned by the bilateral agreement with Russia and warned that Minsk would start using oil pumped through Belarus to Europe if the country did not receive the agreed monthly oil volume of 2 million tonnes from Russia.

