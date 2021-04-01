OMCs, dealers' margin on sale of petrol, diesel increased

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The government has increased margins of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and dealers on sale of petrol and diesel, which would be effective from April 1.

The OMCs and dealers would get Rs 0.16 and Rs 0.21 increase in margins on the per liter sale of Motor Spirit oil [petrol] and Rs 0.16 and Rs 0.18 on per liter of High Speed Diesel (HSD) respectively, according to a Petroleum Division letter written to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) conveying the decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in that regard.

"In order to implement item-I of the above ECC decision the OMCs and Dealers, margins on MS will be increased by Rs 0.

16 per litre and Rs 0.21 per litre respectively, while the OMCs and Dealers margins on HSD will increase by Rs 0.16 per litre and Rs 0.18 per litre respectively effective from April, 2021," the letter, a copy of which available with APP, said.

The Petroleum Division had move a summary to the ECC with the proposal to increase OMCs margin by Rs 0.19 on per liter sale of both petrol and HSD, bringing their total margin at Rs 3 per liter for the each category.

Similarly, it had suggested enhancing the dealers' margin by Rs 0.25 and Rs 0.21 on per liter sale of petrol and diesel respectively, fixing their per liter petrol sale margin at Rs 3.95 and Rs 3.33 for diesel.

