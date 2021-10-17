UrduPoint.com

Only German Permit Needed To Turn On Nord Stream 2 Gas Flow - Russian Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Only German Permit Needed to Turn On Nord Stream 2 Gas Flow - Russian Envoy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas link with Germany is only a permit away from supplying extra gas to fuel-strapped Europe, the Russian ambassador to the UK said in an interview with the BBC.

Andrei Kelin told a BBC show with Andrew Marr that Russia was waiting for a go-ahead from Germany to start pumping natural gas under the Baltic Sea. The subsea pipeline was completed last month.

Asked whether Russia would send more gas westward through Ukraine, Kelin said that deliveries via that route had exceeded contractual obligations by 10% and a further increase could damage the pipeline.

He denied claims that Russia was trying to choke off gas flow through other pipelines to force Germany to allow Nord Stream 2 to start operation. He said any suggestions that Russia was using gas for political leverage were absurd.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Germany Nord United Kingdom Gas From

Recent Stories

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

6 minutes ago
 ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

30 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: G ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: Germany Commissioner General

45 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

4 hours ago
 Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.