Only German Permit Needed to Turn On Nord Stream 2 Gas Flow - Russian Envoy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas link with Germany is only a permit away from supplying extra gas to fuel-strapped Europe, the Russian ambassador to the UK said in an interview with the BBC.

Andrei Kelin told a BBC show with Andrew Marr that Russia was waiting for a go-ahead from Germany to start pumping natural gas under the Baltic Sea. The subsea pipeline was completed last month.

Asked whether Russia would send more gas westward through Ukraine, Kelin said that deliveries via that route had exceeded contractual obligations by 10% and a further increase could damage the pipeline.

He denied claims that Russia was trying to choke off gas flow through other pipelines to force Germany to allow Nord Stream 2 to start operation. He said any suggestions that Russia was using gas for political leverage were absurd.