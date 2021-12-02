UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Agrees To Increase Oil Production In January By Planned 400,000 Bpd - Source

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The OPEC+ countries decided to maintain the current strategy of the alliance and in January to increase oil production by the planned 400,000 barrels per day, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"The countries decided to continue to act according to the current strategy," the source said when asked what decision the OPEC+ countries had made.

