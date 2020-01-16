OPEC Increases Production Cuts Deal Overcompliance to 81% in December - IEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OPEC increased its overcompliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal to 81 percent in December from the previous month's 61 percent, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday

OPEC oil production fell to 29.44 million barrels per day, decreasing by 180,000 barrels per day compared to November, the IEA said in its monthly report.