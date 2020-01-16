UrduPoint.com
OPEC Increases Production Cuts Deal Overcompliance To 81% In December - IEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) OPEC increased its overcompliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal to 81 percent in December from the previous month's 61 percent, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

OPEC oil production fell to 29.44 million barrels per day, decreasing by 180,000 barrels per day compared to November, the IEA said in its monthly report.

