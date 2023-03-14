OPEC Oil Production Up by 117,000 Bpd to 28.92Mln Bpd in February - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) OPEC oil production increased by 117,000 barrels per day in February month-on-month and reached 28.92 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"OPEC-13 crude oil production in February increased by 117 tb/d m-o-m to average 28.

92 mb/d, according to available secondary sources," the report read.

According to OPEC data, the alliance's compliance with the oil production cut deal was fulfilled by 173% in February, with the organization cutting the production by 927,000 barrels per day on top of obligations.