OPEC to meet July 1 and 2 after several postponements

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Major oil-producing countries will hold meetings in Vienna on July 1 and 2, the OPEC website and a delegate said Wednesday, after the gathering had been postponed several times.

"They are now the confirmed dates," a delegate who requested anonymity told AFP, adding the decision was made Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) holds meetings twice a year in Vienna to decide on production levels, which influence world oil prices.