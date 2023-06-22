Over 30 People Killed In Gas Tank Explosion In China's Yinchuan - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 07:20 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) More than 30 people have been killed in a liquefied gas tank blast in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwest China, the Xinhua news agency reported Thursday, citing local authorities.
The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m.
local time on Wednesday (12:40 GMT) at a restaurant in the city of Yinchuan, the media reported.
A liquefied petroleum gas leak resulted in an explosion, which claimed the lives of 31 people, and seven more, with one being in critical condition, were receiving intensive therapy.