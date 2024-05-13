ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Türkiye's total turnover index rose by 84% year-on-year in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Monday.

The index rose by 130% for the construction sector, 95.3% for services, 85% for trade and 70.

8% for industry, TurkStat noted.

On a monthly basis, the index rose by 4.7% in March.

"At the detail of the total turnover index; industry increased by 3.4%, construction increased by 11.4%, trade increased by 4.7%, and services increased by 4.1% on monthly basis in March 2024," it added.