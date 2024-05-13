Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 13, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 15, 2024
USD 278.0324
GBP 348.4303
EUR 299.8302
JPY 1.7862
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 202454 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 20241 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs early completion of public welfare projects16 hours ago
-
306 mini-petrol pumps removed16 hours ago
-
10 Kanal state land reclaimed on ombudsman’s orders17 hours ago
-
Seminar on “Taxation and E-Filling of the Income Tax” held at HCSTSI Secretariat17 hours ago
-
PBF presents budget proposals to relevant ministries17 hours ago
-
PCMEA meeting discusses intl. exhibition's preparations17 hours ago
-
PFC budget proposals sent to Punjab govt: Mian Kashif18 hours ago
-
'FTO directs advisors to resolve businessmen issues immediately'18 hours ago
-
PIDE organizes conference on 'The Economy of Azad Jammu and Kashmir'19 hours ago
-
Pak-Uzbekistan commodity market leaders agree for joint plan of action19 hours ago