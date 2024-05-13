Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 13, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 15, 2024

USD 278.0324

GBP 348.4303

EUR 299.8302

JPY 1.7862

