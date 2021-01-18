Over 5m cotton bales reach ginneries across country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Seed cotton over 5.0 million bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Jan 15, 2021, registering a 34.12 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded over 8 million bales.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Monday, 5,399,038 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 3.3 million bales registering a shortfall of 30.38% as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded Sindh generated just over 2 million registering a shortfall of 38.

67% as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 3,467,441 bales.

Textile mills bought 4,837,660 bales while exporters purchased 70,200 while Trading Corporation of Pakistan did not buy in the 2020-21 season.

Bahawalnagar district of Punjab topped wwith cotton arrival figure of 9, 45,478 bales followed by Sanghar district with 791,278 blaes. Total 166 ginning factories were operational in the country including 150 in Punjab.