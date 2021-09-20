Over Half of French Saw Purchase Power Shrink Under Macron - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) More than a half of the French say they can buy less with the money they earn than when Emmanuel Macron took power less than five years ago, according to a poll out Monday.

The survey of 1,004 adults, conducted by OpinionWay and Square for Les Echos and Radio Classique from September 15-16 found that 56% saw their purchasing power shrink under Macron, while 35% said it did not change and 8% said it increased.

A further 58% said they had a largely or a very negative view of Macron's economic performance, while 40% said his performance was largely or very positive.

Nonetheless, none of Macron's main challengers in the 2022 presidential race were deemed savvier than the incumbent about economic matters.

Only 12% of those sampled said that Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally would do better, while 47% said she would do worse and 33% said she would do the same.