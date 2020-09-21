Pak-Customs seized 22 smuggled vehicles valuing Rs 45 million in Gwadar

Pakistan Customs Gwadar in operation against non duty vehicle in Gwadar area has seized 22 smuggled vehicles ( Cars / SUV) valuing Rs 45 million

The Draft Rules provide for duty free import of good imported via postal and courier service provided invoice value of goods is not more than Rs.

5000, the spokesman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) said this on his official tweeters account here on Monday.

The FBR has issued Draft De Minimus Rules for Imported Goods vide SRO 886 dated 17.9.2020 to seek objections and suggestions from general public, if any; before their final issue.