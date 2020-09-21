UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Customs Seized 22 Smuggled Vehicles Valuing Rs 45 Million In Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:25 PM

Pak-Customs seized 22 smuggled vehicles valuing Rs 45 million in Gwadar

Pakistan Customs Gwadar in operation against non duty vehicle in Gwadar area has seized 22 smuggled vehicles ( Cars / SUV) valuing Rs 45 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Customs Gwadar in operation against non duty vehicle in Gwadar area has seized 22 smuggled vehicles ( cars / SUV) valuing Rs 45 million.

The Draft Rules provide for duty free import of good imported via postal and courier service provided invoice value of goods is not more than Rs.

5000, the spokesman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) said this on his official tweeters account here on Monday.

The FBR has issued Draft De Minimus Rules for Imported Goods vide SRO 886 dated 17.9.2020 to seek objections and suggestions from general public, if any; before their final issue.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Vehicles Vehicle Gwadar FBR 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

2 hours ago

Libyan Rival Powers Discussing Ways to Split Oil E ..

4 minutes ago

9 killed, 1,043 injured in 936 accidents in Punjab ..

4 minutes ago

Indian media celebrated Nawaz''s anti-institutions ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.