Pak Investors Invited To Set Up Pharma, Textile Unites In Kyrgyzstan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The International Business Council (IBC) Kyrgyzstan wanted the Pakistani investors to establish a pharmaceutical plant and textile unit in its burgeoning market.

IBC Director Askar Sydykov stated this while talking to a Pakistan trade delegation, led by Meher Kashif Younis, Kyrgyz honorary consul, visiting Kyrgyzstan to work out modalities for expanding volume of bilateral trade between the two countries, according to honorary consul's spokesman here on Wednesday.

The IBC director said that Kyrgyz offers a promising landscape for investment, marked by a growing demand for pharmaceuticals and textiles, creating a conducive environment for profitable ventures. With the global pharmaceutical industry experiencing steady growth, he added, Kyrgyzstan stands out as a lucrative destination for investors looking to capitalize on this expanding market. By setting up a pharmaceutical plant, Pakistani investors could not only cater to the Kyrgyz domestic demand but also explore opportunities for export to neighbouring countries in Central Asia, he added.

Askar Sydykov said the benefits of investing in Kyrgyzstan extend beyond market demand. The country boasts a favorable business climate, characterised by liberal investment policies, tax incentives, and government support for foreign investors, he said, asserting that Kyrgyzstan also offers competitive labor costs and abundant natural resources, further enhancing the quantum of investment in the country.

Collaborating with the IBC ensures seamless entry into the market, with access to valuable insights, networking opportunities, and regulatory support. IBC is committed to facilitating the success of investors and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan,he added.

He said the textile industry in Kyrgyzstan is poised for development, fueled by increasing demand for quality textiles both domestically and internationally. By establishing a textile unit, Pakistani investors can tap into this demand and leverage Kyrgyzstan's strategic location as a gateway to the Eurasian Economic Union and other regional markets. We look forward to welcoming Pakistani investors and forging fruitful collaborations that drive economic growth and prosperity for two countries, he concluded.

Dr Shahid Hassan, President of Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan, was also present as part of the delegation.

