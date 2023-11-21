Open Menu

Pak-KSA Focus On Immediate Delivery To Enhance Export Of Human Resource From Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Pak-KSA focus on immediate delivery to enhance export of human resource from Pakistan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM ) Jawad Sohrab Malik met with Minister HE Dr. Abdullah Nasser Abu Thnain, and Deputy Minister HE Adnan Abdullah Al-Nuaim , Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in Riyadh on Tuesday

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM ) Jawad Sohrab Malik met with Minister HE Dr. Abdullah Nasser Abu Thnain, and Deputy Minister HE Adnan Abdullah Al-Nuaim , Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in Riyadh on Tuesday.,

The leaders highlighted the long-standing and brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

SAPM expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom for providing job opportunities to around 3 million Pakistani workers.

Both leaders discussed ways to enhance the export of skilled manpower from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, said a press release.

SAPM informed that the Government of Pakistan has prioritized the skill development of Pakistani workers. He stated that the government wants to send a more skilled workforce to Saudi Arabia and invited Takamol, a Saudi initiative to develop human capital, to open more testing and training centres in Pakistan.

He also offered to extend full cooperation to Takamol to work as an independent Training and certification company in Pakistan. Further, TVTC can also collaborate for training initiatives in Pakistan. It is noteworthy that NAVTEC and TVTC shall sign the MOU very soon.

The minister of Human Resources and Social Development appreciated the offer of SAPM and directed Takamol to find ways to implement the suggestions made by SAPM.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing the export of skilled manpower from Pakistan. SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik was accompanied by Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, Director General BEOE, Akram Khawaja, Muazzam Ali Dy head of Mission and Sohail Babar Warraich, Community Welfare Attaché.

The visit of the SAPM to Saudi Arabia remained extremely productive in Pakistan’s national drive to accelerate manpower export from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Riyadh Company Visit Saudi Job Saudi Arabia From Government Million

Recent Stories

Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves ..

Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves, 3787 booked, 3303 arrested i ..

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help com ..

Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help common people

2 minutes ago
 Indonesian ambassador advocates women's education ..

Indonesian ambassador advocates women's education for Muslim nations

2 minutes ago
 SECP takes notice of surrogate ads by cryptocurren ..

SECP takes notice of surrogate ads by cryptocurrency exchanges, betting platform ..

9 minutes ago
 Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

9 minutes ago
 Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar inc ..

Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar increased from Rs 1m to Rs 10m: C ..

2 minutes ago
LHC directs to continue crackdown against individ ..

LHC directs to continue crackdown against individuals driving without license

2 minutes ago
 Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver ..

Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver Association oath-taking cerem ..

2 minutes ago
 CM directs SMBR to purge sub-registrar, mukhtiarka ..

CM directs SMBR to purge sub-registrar, mukhtiarkar offices of corrupt, retired, ..

2 minutes ago
 Dengue awareness walk held

Dengue awareness walk held

2 minutes ago
 Arms license dealers instructed to register throug ..

Arms license dealers instructed to register through new software

1 minute ago
 Islamabad intensifies anti-dengue efforts with fum ..

Islamabad intensifies anti-dengue efforts with fumigation, sanitation drive

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business