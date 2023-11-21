Pak-KSA focus on immediate delivery to enhance export of human resource from Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM ) Jawad Sohrab Malik met with Minister HE Dr. Abdullah Nasser Abu Thnain, and Deputy Minister HE Adnan Abdullah Al-Nuaim , Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in Riyadh on Tuesday.,

The leaders highlighted the long-standing and brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

SAPM expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom for providing job opportunities to around 3 million Pakistani workers.

Both leaders discussed ways to enhance the export of skilled manpower from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, said a press release.

SAPM informed that the Government of Pakistan has prioritized the skill development of Pakistani workers. He stated that the government wants to send a more skilled workforce to Saudi Arabia and invited Takamol, a Saudi initiative to develop human capital, to open more testing and training centres in Pakistan.

He also offered to extend full cooperation to Takamol to work as an independent Training and certification company in Pakistan. Further, TVTC can also collaborate for training initiatives in Pakistan. It is noteworthy that NAVTEC and TVTC shall sign the MOU very soon.

The minister of Human Resources and Social Development appreciated the offer of SAPM and directed Takamol to find ways to implement the suggestions made by SAPM.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing the export of skilled manpower from Pakistan. SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik was accompanied by Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, Director General BEOE, Akram Khawaja, Muazzam Ali Dy head of Mission and Sohail Babar Warraich, Community Welfare Attaché.

The visit of the SAPM to Saudi Arabia remained extremely productive in Pakistan’s national drive to accelerate manpower export from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.