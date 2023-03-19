UrduPoint.com

Pak- Kyrgyzstan Can Play Role In Regional Economic Integration: Younis

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023

Pak- Kyrgyzstan can play role in regional economic integration: Younis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House and Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan could play a key role in regional economic integration.

Speaking to a delegation of industrialists and traders today led by Faran Shahid Arain at Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH), he highlighted profound fraternal relations and deep-rooted linkage between both countries.

He said Kyrgyzstan is keen on enhancing bilateral trade and further strengthening and promoting the existing economic ties through investment.

He said, on the other hand, Pakistan also attached great significance to Kyrgyzstan for better cooperation in multiple sectors including trade, energy,education, science and technology and cultural exchanges between the two Muslim brotherly countries.

He said the geographical location of Pakistani is special for CARs and Kyrgyzstan as these landlocked countries can access many global markets through Pak ports. He said close interaction between the traders and people-to-people contact besides B2B ties will pay dividends to either country.

He said KTH would help in achieving results-oriented goals of promoting strong economic cooperation among the traders.

He said Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Kyrgyzstan are estimated to be over 90$ billion market with potential for business and investment,however,Pakistan's trade with theses countries is not upto the mark.

Meher Kashif Younis said Pakistan can export many products to these countries including textile, leather, pharmaceuticals, agriculture products, electrical appliances communication, machinery equipment and in building sector.

He pointed out that these countries including Kyrgyzstan import a large variety of machinery and equipment from other sources and Pakistan can become a major exporter of high value products and similarly Pakistan can import energy and other products from Kyrgyzstan and other countries.

He said Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan  Ulanbek Totuiaev is making hectic endeavours to promote bilateral trade between two countries and facilitating the importers and exporters to explore investment avenues and joint ventures.

He said KTH is symbol of trade cooperation between private sectors of both countries.

He said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have centuries-long cultural, religious and economic relations well before their creation.

Meher Kashif Younis said both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are rich in mineral resources and have high skilled human resources.Pakistani products have been found to be very competitive with affordable prices and can capture a better market share in Kyrgyzstan.

