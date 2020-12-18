Pak Suzuki in affiliation with Bank of Punjab offers lucrative deals for Customers

If you’re not familiar with the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology then this article will be very useful for you

If you're not familiar with the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology then this article will be very useful for you. AGS technology is the epitome of convenience in a car, it gives the user the power of choice by being able to shift the transmission whenever they feel convenient.

The technology in essence is a manual transmission with the functions of auto transmission. Here’s how; it uses a shift control actuator which is operated by the transmission ECU for automatic clutch operation and shifting between gears. This action is what makes AGS seamlessly comfortable in comparison to manual drive but it doesn’t completely disregard it.

AGS technology was introduced in Pakistan by Pak Suzuki. The first car to bear this transmission was Suzuki Cultus but with time they launched this feature in Suzuki WagonR and the all new Alto 660cc.

After the prominent dual mode feature, this technology has another star feature, fuel efficiency. Because the gear ratio change is achieved at optimal shift point, it gives better mileage than manual transmissions. On the plus side, it is also low maintenance.

