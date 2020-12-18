UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Suzuki In Affiliation With Bank Of Punjab Offers Lucrative Deals For Customers

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:33 PM

Pak Suzuki in affiliation with Bank of Punjab offers lucrative deals for Customers

If you’re not familiar with the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology then this article will be very useful for you

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020) If you’re not familiar with the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology then this article will be very useful for you. AGS technology is the epitome of convenience in a car, it gives the user the power of choice by being able to shift the transmission whenever they feel convenient.

The technology in essence is a manual transmission with the functions of auto transmission. Here’s how; it uses a shift control actuator which is operated by the transmission ECU for automatic clutch operation and shifting between gears. This action is what makes AGS seamlessly comfortable in comparison to manual drive but it doesn’t completely disregard it.

AGS technology was introduced in Pakistan by Pak Suzuki. The first car to bear this transmission was Suzuki Cultus but with time they launched this feature in Suzuki WagonR and the all new Alto 660cc.

After the prominent dual mode feature, this technology has another star feature, fuel efficiency. Because the gear ratio change is achieved at optimal shift point, it gives better mileage than manual transmissions. On the plus side, it is also low maintenance.

Suzuki also offers great financing deals in collaboration with Bank of Punjab. Purchase any Suzuki vehicle before the end of 2020, you can save a big amount of up to PKR 223,955 by giving free registration, free one year maintenance, special mark-up and insurance rates. Be sure to choose wisely before time runs out!

The financing offer is valid on WagonR, Alto 660cc, Ravi & Bolan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Vehicle Car Bolan Pakistani Rupee 2020 Bank Of Punjab All Suzuki Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited

Recent Stories

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at UVAS

18 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russians Have Confidence i ..

8 minutes ago

PM’s legal team says Senate elections can’t be ..

25 minutes ago

Vivo and ZEISS Enter Global Partnership for Mobile ..

27 minutes ago

Top Brazil Court Rules Compulsory Vaccination Agai ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with a loss

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.