LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) celebrated China's National Day followed by a cake-cutting ceremony here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Monday.

The event was attended by Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI, Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI and other executive committee members of PCJCCI.

Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI said, "I congratulate the people and leadership of China on the occasion of National Day. We highly admire and appreciate the development of China, especially during the last four decades. We believe it is all due to the visionary leadership of China and the right reforms and policies introduced by the Chinese government." He said there were frequent exchange of visits of the leaderships of both countries. The two nations supported each other on domestic issues, as well as on regional and international issues. With the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative and the signing of the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) agreement, relations between Pakistan and China had entered a new era.

In addition to the already strong relationship, economic relations had improved exponentially, he added.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying that every year there was a festive mood in Pakistan on the National Day of China, as the Pakistan Government and the people knew that the completion of the CPEC related economic projects being done with the cooperation of China would certainly enhance Pakistan's trade, its economic growth rate, created employment for the people and would enhance their incomes and in the overall scenario this economic development would ultimately bring prosperity to the Pakistan and its people and would also help Pakistan in alleviating poverty.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI shared his views during cake cutting ceremony that Pakistan and China were all weather strategic partners and PCJCCI would always thankful to its Chinese members for always supporting the joint chamber.