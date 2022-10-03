UrduPoint.com

Pakistan China Joint Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Celebrates China's National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates China's National Day

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) celebrated China's National Day followed by a cake-cutting ceremony here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) celebrated China's National Day followed by a cake-cutting ceremony here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Monday.

The event was attended by Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI, Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI and other executive committee members of PCJCCI.

Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI said, "I congratulate the people and leadership of China on the occasion of National Day. We highly admire and appreciate the development of China, especially during the last four decades. We believe it is all due to the visionary leadership of China and the right reforms and policies introduced by the Chinese government." He said there were frequent exchange of visits of the leaderships of both countries. The two nations supported each other on domestic issues, as well as on regional and international issues. With the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative and the signing of the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) agreement, relations between Pakistan and China had entered a new era.

In addition to the already strong relationship, economic relations had improved exponentially, he added.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying that every year there was a festive mood in Pakistan on the National Day of China, as the Pakistan Government and the people knew that the completion of the CPEC related economic projects being done with the cooperation of China would certainly enhance Pakistan's trade, its economic growth rate, created employment for the people and would enhance their incomes and in the overall scenario this economic development would ultimately bring prosperity to the Pakistan and its people and would also help Pakistan in alleviating poverty.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI shared his views during cake cutting ceremony that Pakistan and China were all weather strategic partners and PCJCCI would always thankful to its Chinese members for always supporting the joint chamber.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Exchange China Road CPEC Chamber Commerce Event All Government Agreement Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Islamabad Blues defeat Lahore in women basketball ..

Islamabad Blues defeat Lahore in women basketball championship opener

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear Faisal Vawda's appeal agains ..

Supreme Court to hear Faisal Vawda's appeal against disqualification on Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies on road

Motorcyclist dies on road

5 minutes ago
 New Khan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets un ..

New Khan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

5 minutes ago
 Secy Information for inculcating modern media skil ..

Secy Information for inculcating modern media skills in ministry officials

8 minutes ago
 Cotton godown gutted

Cotton godown gutted

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.