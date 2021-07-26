Pakistan IT exports reach at $ 2.12 billion in FY 2020-21: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that Pakistan Information Technology (IT) exports has reached at USD $ 2.12 billion in Fiscal Year 2020-21.

"I want to commend our IT exporters for crossing the $2 billion export mark for the first time in our history" the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

During FY 2020-21, IT exports grew by 47.4 percent to USD $ 2.12 billion as compared to USD$ 1.44 billion in FY 2019-20, he said.

"I have always believed in the abilities of our IT professionals and entrepreneurs."The Adviser said that IT exporters have done a remarkable job and "I encourage them to market their exports even further to achieve more".