Pakistan IT Exports Reach At $ 2.12 Billion In FY 2020-21: Razak Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan IT exports reach at $ 2.12 billion in FY 2020-21: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that Pakistan Information Technology (IT) exports has reached at USD $ 2.12 billion in Fiscal Year 2020-21.

"I want to commend our IT exporters for crossing the $2 billion export mark for the first time in our history" the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

During FY 2020-21, IT exports grew by 47.4 percent to USD $ 2.12 billion as compared to USD$ 1.44 billion in FY 2019-20, he said.

"I have always believed in the abilities of our IT professionals and entrepreneurs."The Adviser said that IT exporters have done a remarkable job and "I encourage them to market their exports even further to achieve more".

