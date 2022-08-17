Pakistan keen to enhance relationship with Iran: Ayaz Sadiq

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said that Pakistan had always given priority to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Government of Pakistan was looking forward to enhance the relationship that would be mutually beneficial for the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said that Pakistan had always given priority to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Government of Pakistan was looking forward to enhance the relationship that would be mutually beneficial for the two countries.

"Pakistan and Iran are not only neighbors but brothers", he said during a luncheon hosted by him in honour of an Iranian Delegation headed by Rostam Ghasemi, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Islamic Republic of Iran here.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Deputy Foreign Ministry, Iran, Mehdi Safari, Governor, Sastan, Baluchistan, Iran, Modares Khiabani, and Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Muhammad Humair Karim.

During the meeting, the Minister for Economic Affairs reiterated that Pakistan attributed high importance to the relations with its neighbor, Iran and was desirous of further boosting these relations in all field of mutual interests.

The Iranian Minister also expressed gratitude and honor for hosting his delegation to discuss areas of collaboration and enhancing cooperation.

He stressed that both nations should work to boost development through cooperation in sectors including; Energy, Agriculture, Industry and Trade Exchange.

He further stated that; "Iran does not have any limitation of cooperation in any field." The Iranian Minister further highlighted the challenges that his country had been facing due to International embargoes & sanctions and its impact on Iranian Economy. Moreover, he mentioned that this had also become a great hurdle in further enhancement of Pak-Iran Relations.

Minister for Economic Affairs acknowledged the development sectors mentioned by his counterpart and highlighted that Religious Tourism should also be considered an important area that had remained unexploited.

He further suggested that Iran should not be waiting for lifting of sanctions rather it should strive to find alternative ways to enhance its relations with other nations.

On his concluding remarks, the Minister for Economic Affairs mentioned that instead of looking into overall development, both countries should adopt a thorough policy and identify few but most important areas of cooperation that could provide maximum benefits to both sides, which was appreciated by his counterpart..