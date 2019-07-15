UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Provides Conducive Environment For Business, Investment: Azam Swati

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:42 PM

Pakistan provides conducive environment for business, investment: Azam Swati

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati assured that investment and business climate of Pakistan was conducive for foreign investors, particularly because of the government's focus on Board of Investment (BOI) as the main window for the foreign investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati assured that investment and business climate of Pakistan was conducive for foreign investors, particularly because of the government's focus on board of Investment (BOI) as the main window for the foreign investors.

This is the best time to invest in Pakistan as the country offers a lot of opportunities in many sectors to the investors, along with good returns, said a press release issued by Board of Investment (BOI) here.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, and Chairman BOI, Mr. Zubair Gilani, met a delegation of Burgan Petroleum Kuwait, at BOI Islamabad today.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Iftikhar Durrani.

He reiterated that the government would strengthen the foreign investors with their support and provision of security and opportunities to do business in a business-friendly environment.

Adding to these remarks, Zubair Gilani said that the government was focusing on ease of doing business, to address the issues being faced by investors and businesses.

He said that the country was facing financial problems, which were being resolved not only with the reforms but also from the support of brotherly countries of Pakistan.

He told the delegation that the government's approach was to look for strategic investment relationships with the friendly countries, which would result in creating meaningful trade flows and improving the lives of people in the region.

The head of delegation, CEO Burgan Petroleum, Hamoud Okla Al Enezi said that Pakistan and Kuwait have enjoyed long and historic relationships.

He explained that the delegation was visiting Pakistan to explore the opportunities available for investments before finalizing projects that were suitable for them.

He said that the current delegation was looking particularly in petro-chemical sector but open to look into other opportunities for other Kuwaiti investors that will follow, with the investments in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Business Kuwait Ali Haider From Government Best BOI Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

APTMA urges govt to review its initiatives pertain ..

5 seconds ago

Man deprived of bike in Nasirabad

7 seconds ago

Looking forward to playing Davis Cup tie in Pakist ..

9 seconds ago

Notices issued to four dealers of medical waste

10 seconds ago

PTI govt determines to bring back looted money fro ..

8 minutes ago

FBR clarifies no sales tax imposes on wheat flour, ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.