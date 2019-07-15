Pakistan provides conducive environment for business, investment: Azam Swati

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati assured that investment and business climate of Pakistan was conducive for foreign investors, particularly because of the government's focus on Board of Investment (BOI) as the main window for the foreign investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati assured that investment and business climate of Pakistan was conducive for foreign investors, particularly because of the government 's focus on board of Investment ( BOI ) as the main window for the foreign investors.

This is the best time to invest in Pakistan as the country offers a lot of opportunities in many sectors to the investors, along with good returns, said a press release issued by Board of Investment (BOI) here.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, and Chairman BOI, Mr. Zubair Gilani, met a delegation of Burgan Petroleum Kuwait, at BOI Islamabad today.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Iftikhar Durrani.

He reiterated that the government would strengthen the foreign investors with their support and provision of security and opportunities to do business in a business-friendly environment.

Adding to these remarks, Zubair Gilani said that the government was focusing on ease of doing business, to address the issues being faced by investors and businesses.

He said that the country was facing financial problems, which were being resolved not only with the reforms but also from the support of brotherly countries of Pakistan.

He told the delegation that the government's approach was to look for strategic investment relationships with the friendly countries, which would result in creating meaningful trade flows and improving the lives of people in the region.

The head of delegation, CEO Burgan Petroleum, Hamoud Okla Al Enezi said that Pakistan and Kuwait have enjoyed long and historic relationships.

He explained that the delegation was visiting Pakistan to explore the opportunities available for investments before finalizing projects that were suitable for them.

He said that the current delegation was looking particularly in petro-chemical sector but open to look into other opportunities for other Kuwaiti investors that will follow, with the investments in Pakistan.