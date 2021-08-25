UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Should Explore New Market Of Africa: Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan should explore new market of Africa: envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Nigerian High Commissioner Mohammad Bello Abioye Wednesday said Africa had become a new emerging global market and Pakistan must explore its untapped potential by participating in the Abuja International Trade Fair to be held in Lagos in November this year.

He was addressing the business community of the Faisalabad in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said Pakistan and Nigeria had the best relations and appreciated Pakistan's policy of issuing "On arrival visas". He added that Nigeria was also considering providing such a facility to the international buyers.

About the Trade Fair, he said it would provide a unique facility to showcase exportable surplus of Pakistan and other countries.

Terming Nigeria as a gateway to Africa, he said that through Nigeria, the business community could also develop their links with other neighboring countries.

Earlier, Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Senior Vice President FCCI, welcomed the high commissioner and introduced the FCCI.

He said the textile was an iconic identity of Faisalabad but other sectors, including chemicals, soap, detergent and pharmaceutical, were also growing at much faster pace.

On this occasion, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, the President FCCI, assured the highcommissioner that the FCCI would play a major role in enhancing bilateral trade betweenthe two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Faisalabad Business Bello Abuja Lagos Nigeria Chamber November Market Commerce Textile Industry Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

