Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 625 points, closes at 42,647 points 10 Sep 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,647.35 points as compared to 42,022.25 points on the last working day, with positive change of 625.10 points (1.49%).

A total 884,962,929 shares were traded compared to the trade 707,013,027 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs27.158 billion as compared to Rs21.318 billion during last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 284 recorded gain and 147 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 122,049,000 shares and price per share of Rs13.14, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 48,103,500 and price per share of Rs21.16 and WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 42,902,000 and price per share of Rs1.36.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs400 per share, closing at Rs12900 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs394 per share, closing at Rs6976.

Atlas Honda Ltd witnessed maximum decrease of Rs27 per share, closing at Rs422 whereas Bhanero Tex. shares decreased by Rs18.31 per share closing at Rs990.