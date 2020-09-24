UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 69 Points To Close At 41,806 Points 24 Sep 2020

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:26 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 41,806.37 points against 41,876.26 points on the last working day, with negative change of 69.89 points (0.17%).

A total 434,885,131 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 582,794,744 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.109 billion against Rs12.884 billion previous day.

As many as 423 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 142 of them recorded gain and 258 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were �Electric with a volume of 40,527,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.21, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 33,183,500 and price per share of Rs18.01 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 32,142,500 and price per share of Rs21.04.

Ferozsons (Lab) recorded maximum increase of Rs29.28 per share, closing at Rs419.71 whereas KSB Pumps was runner up with the increase of Rs21.49 per share, closing at Rs308.09.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs278.75 per share, closing at Rs6611.25 whereas Rafhan MaizeXD shares decreased by Rs50 per share closing at Rs8350.

